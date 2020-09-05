Incoming International Flights To Carry Maximum Of 200 Passengers --NCAA

Each operator has only one frequency on an approved day of operation irrespective of the capacity of aircraft utilised

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 05, 2020

As Nigeria commences partial resumption of international flights, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has said that incoming flights are only permitted to carry a maximum of 200 passengers.

This was disclosed in a memo signed by Musa Nuhu, Director-General/CEO of NCAA, on Friday.

Nuhu, however, confirmed that there was no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.

“Following the announcement by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the partial resumption of international flights effective September 5, 2020, kindly note that due to the limited number of approved incoming passengers (1,280) allowed daily per each airport, it is not possible to accommodate the requested schedule of airlines.

“The approved schedule is based on a maximum number of 200 passengers per each incoming flight to Nigeria. There is no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.

“Each operator has only one frequency on an approved day of operation irrespective of the capacity of aircraft utilised,” he said.

According to the memo, the approved airlines for international flight schedule include Turkish Airlines, Air Senegal, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar, Africa World Airlines Ghana for the Lagos and Abuja airports.

Others include Emirates, British Airways, Ethiopian, Asky, Air Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt Air, Delta, Middle East and Kenya Airways.

AOL DG034 on Flight Schedule.pdf

