BREAKING: Many Feared Dead In Fresh Ondo Accident

The accident, which occurred on Sunday night, was caused by an articulated truck, which rammed into some vehicles by the roadside.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 06, 2020

Multiple road accidents on Sunday have claimed many lives in the Akungba Akoko area of Ondo State, SaharaRepoters has learnt.

This is coming barely three days after another accident occurred in the area where five persons died.  

An eyewitness, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, said many  passengers were still trapped inside the vehicle. 

It was gathered that passengers still alive but sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatment at the time of this report.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

