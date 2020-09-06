CDHR Condemns Hike In Prices Of Petrol, Electricity Tariff

The group demanded the immediate and unconditional reversal of the hikes and the resignation of Buhari as President of Nigeria.

by Sahara Reporters Sep 06, 2020

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights has condemned in strong terms the hikes imposed on Value Added Tax, petrol pump price and electricity tariff by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The group demanded the immediate and unconditional reversal of the hikes and the resignation of Buhari as President of Nigeria.

In a statement by its National President, Dr Osagie Obayuwana, the CDHR described the hikes as “needless, insensitive, unconscionable, ruthless, monstrous, anti-people and a calculated tactic to further enrich the ruling class and their cronies.

The statement reads, “The hike in VAT and the just announced hikes in petrol pump price and electricity tariff has led to hikes in prices of goods and services nationwide, bearing in mind that ours is a volatile economy that is already plagued by inflation, currency collapse and stagnated wages/salaries.

“There is an accurate forecast of foreseeable general increase in house rents across the country, as landlords/landladies would certainly seek to pass on the heavy punch of the hikes.” 
While demanding the immediate and unconditional reversal of the hikes, CDHR said it will deny the poor and downtrodden Nigerians the right to decent standard of living.

It added, “We strongly condemn these increases and demand their immediate and unconditional reversal, as amongst others, they clearly deny the people of their inalienable human rights to dignity, decency of standard of living and economic wellbeing, as enshrined in the Chapter II of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the United Nations’ Covenant on Social, Economic and Cultural Rights."

Noting that Buhari was President and Minister of Petroleum, the CDHR expressed rage over the absence of a single functional refinery in Nigeria.

Urging Nigerians to resist the hikes through mass protest, the CDHR called on “organised labour to lead the mobilisations of trade unions for a total shutdown of the country until the anti-people neo-liberal policies of the ruling class are abolished”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Wake Up And Lead The Masses, Group Tells Nigerian Labour Congress
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Fuel Hike: Nigerians Must Say No To Further Hardship --Joe Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Why I Turned Down Vice President Osinbajo’s Request To Join APC —Femi Anikulapko Kuti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Wole Soyinka: 80 Years Of Genius & Prophetic Outrage By Matthew Hassan Kukah
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Pius Adesanmi President Hafsat Abiola-Costello? By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Governor Uduaghan Orders Deportation Of Trainees For Talking To SaharaReporters
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Planning To Attack Abuja, Kogi, Nasarawa --Nigerian Government
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Business CBN Freezes Baba Ijebu, Other Companies’ Bank Accounts As Dollar Scarcity Bites Harder In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Drama As Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, Others Attend BBC Debate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections We Need Money From Petroleum Ministry To Finance Ondo Election And You Must Deliver, Akeredolu Tells Sylva
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Time To Move On - A Brief Note To Jonathan Supporters By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption After Seizing Super Yacht, United States Moves To Confiscate Nigerian Oil Mogul Kola Aluko’s $25m Mansion, Other Luxury Properties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Didn’t Betray Nigeria In P&ID Case, Says Ex-Lagos Attorney-General, Shasore
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Mali Deposed President Evacuated From Mali For Medical Treatment
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME How Sterling Bank Staff Opened Unauthorised Accounts Using Customers’ Names Linked With BVN To Apply For Loans
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Letter The plague Of Silence: An Open Letter Christian Association Of Nigeria, Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria, Bishops And General Overseers By Apostle Francis Ovienmhada
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Tradition Police Stop Kano Man From Committing Suicide Over Failure To Marry Buhari's Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad