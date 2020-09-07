COVID-19: Ogun State Fixes Date For Reopening Of Schools

He stated that the second phase of the reopening of schools is extended to all classes in primary and secondary schools, technical and vocational colleges, and tertiary institutions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2020

The Ogun State Government has fixed September 21, 2020, as date for reopening of all schools in the state.

This was announced by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin.

Governor Dapo Abiodun

In a bid to control the number of students in schools, the state staggered teaching hours for students.

“However, as part of the efforts to meet the COVID-19 guidelines for school operations, the schools hours are staggered as follows for public schools: Primary 1 to primary 3: 8.00am to 11.00am; Primary 4 to Primary 6: 12.00noon to 3.00pm.

“JSS 1 to JSS3: 8.00am to 11.00am; SS1 to SS3: 12.00noon to 3.00pm. Technical and Vocational will operate their normal school hours of 8:00am to 2:00pm,” Somorin said.

He added that children within the age of 3-5 will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening.

The CPS also said, “Private schools are also expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements. Tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from 21 September 2020 as may be determined by their respective management.”

