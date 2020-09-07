Ondo Assembly Speaker Claims 'Thugs' Who Invaded Parliament Complex Came For Prayers

Following the invasion of the Ondo State House of Assembly by suspected thugs on Monday morning, Speaker of the Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, said that those, who besieged the complex only came to pray for a peaceful election.

The thugs suspected to be members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers had stormed the Assembly complex in the early hours of Monday and blocked the entrance to the gate.

Armed with sticks and other dangerous items, the hoodlums were allegedly led to the Assembly complex by Chairman of NURTW in the state, Mr Jacob Adebo, popularly known as "Idajo".

Decked in Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's campaign attire, the thugs were said to have denied some lawmakers access to the Assembly complex.

Some of the lawmakers allegedly disallowed into the Assembly complex include Deputy Speaker, Ogundeji Iroju (Odigbo constituency), Wale Williams (Ondo West constituency II), Tomide Akinribido (Ondo constituency I), and Favour Tomomowo (Ilaje constituency II).

Speaking on the issue, Oleyelogun said, "Those who trooped to the Assembly were members and drivers of the NURTW who came to pray for a peaceful governorship election in the state at the complex.

"They were only here at the Assembly for a prayer session and they were also led by the NURTW Chairman in the state and we didn't deny anyone entry into the Assembly.

"In fact, over 300 of them came here for the prayer session and their aim was not to attack or block anyone but to pray for the people and a violence-free election in October."

Reacting, Williams condemned the claims of the Speaker, noting that he had only dragged the name of the parliament in the mud.

He said, "The emergency prayer session that the Speaker talked about was only an afterthought when the people had raised the alarm that armed thugs stormed the Assembly and blocked some of us from entry.

"Immediately they did not allow us enter the complex, we called the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami, but he refused to pick my calls and we called the Director-General of the DSS and also called the Army Commander in the state, who sent their men to ensure orderliness at the complex.

"So, what happened in the Assembly today showed that we are in another era of tyranny, oppression and intimidation in Ondo State."