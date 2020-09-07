Troops Kill Nine Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescue Kidnapped Victims In Borno

Coordinator of Defence Media Operation, Major General John Enenche, in a statement said acting on credible intelligence on the activities of terrorists at Hamdaga Makaranta town in Gwoza, troops of 192 Battalion supported by the Air Task Force on 6 September 2020 raided the location.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2020

The Nigerian military on Monday said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole fighting insurgents in the North-East killed nine terrorists during a clearance operation in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Defence Headquarters

He said, “Troops also cleared nine identified isolated BHT/ISWAP structures and farmlands in the area.

“Furthermore, they successfully rescued seven kidnapped victims comprising two females and five children.

“Currently the gallant troops have dominated the area with aggressive patrols.”

Enenche said that the military high command had congratulated the force for their gallantry, dexterity and courage, urging them to intensify the onslaught against the criminal elements in the North-East.

