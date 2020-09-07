This Will Not Be Last Pandemic, Says WHO Boss, Ghebreyesus

Dr Tredros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, has called on leaders around the world to prepare for the next pandemic.

Ghebreyesus made the call on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, while also advocating for nations to heavily invest in public health infrastructure so that casualty is minimised when the next pandemic occurs.

He said, “This will not be the last pandemic. History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time.”

So far, more than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel Coronavirus globally and 888,326 have died since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019, Reuters reports.

In Nigeria, 55,005 cases have been confirmed, 43,013 cases have been discharged and 1,057 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory since February.