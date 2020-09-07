This Will Not Be Last Pandemic, Says WHO Boss, Ghebreyesus

Ghebreyesus made the call on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, while also advocating for nations to heavily invest in public health infrastructure so that casualty is minimised when the next pandemic occurs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2020

Dr Tredros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, has called on leaders around the world to prepare for the next pandemic.

Ghebreyesus made the call on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland, while also advocating for nations to heavily invest in public health infrastructure so that casualty is minimised when the next pandemic occurs.

He said, “This will not be the last pandemic. History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time.”

So far, more than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel Coronavirus globally and 888,326 have died since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019, Reuters reports.

In Nigeria, 55,005 cases have been confirmed, 43,013 cases have been discharged and 1,057 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory since February.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Education COVID-19: Ogun State Fixes Date For Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Health Workers To Embark On Fresh Nationwide Strike From September 13
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Doctors Cry Out, Describe Delta Contributory Health Scheme As 'Monumental Fraud'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Minister Of Education, Adamu, Flown To Germany Over Undisclosed Medical Condition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Bola Tinubu's Son, Alakija's Children, Belo-Osagie’s Daughter, Late Akhigbe's Family And Other Erring Nigerians Who Defied COVID-19 Lockdown Order To Travel Abroad
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME How Sterling Bank Staff Opened Unauthorised Accounts Using Customers’ Names Linked With BVN To Apply For Loans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Education ASUU Demands Reversal Of New Electricity Tariff, Petrol Price, Rejects Planned Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Pastor Ibiyeomie Not Different From Those Seeking Death Of Kano Musician For Blasphemy By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME COVID-19 Scam: Two Nigerians Arrested For Defrauding German State Of €2.3m
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Local Government Officials Tax Shop Owners N100,000 To Generate Fund For Council
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Communities, Kill Reverend, Three Others, Abduct Many
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Journalism Buhari's Supporters Call Daily Trust Newspaper Toilet Paper For Cartoon Depicting Lavish Wedding Of President’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity I’ll Kill Anyone That Insults Oyedepo, I’ll Tear Them Into Pieces, Says Rivers State-based Pastor, Ibiyeomie
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead In Fresh Ondo Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business CBN Freezes Baba Ijebu, Other Companies’ Bank Accounts As Dollar Scarcity Bites Harder In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad