BREAKING: Delta State Retirees Protest, Barricade Government House Gate Over Non-payment Of Entitlements

Delta State primary school teachers and local government retirees on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest over what they called non-payment of their gratuities and pensions entitlements by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led government.

The protesters, who stormed and barricaded the Delta State Government House gate, prevented government officials and visitors from gaining entrance and exit into the facility.

They accused the state governor of showing act of wickedness to retirees across the state.

According to the retirees, who were armed with their cooking utensils, sleeping mats and other households items, Governor Okowa had deliberately refused to pay them their entitlements since assumption of office till date.

As at the time of filing this report, the protesting retirees were still singing and demanding their entitlements while others were seen sleeping on their mats in front of the Government House gate as security personnel prevented them from gaining access into the place.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that Tuesday's protest by the retirees followed a statement by Delta PDP State Publicity Secretary, Ifeanyi Osuoza, on the entitlement of retirees which they considered as lies and misleading.