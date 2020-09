A man, his wife and their four children at Yaldu in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State have been killed after the house they are living collapsed.

Days of frequent rainfall, it was gathered, led to the collapse of the building and killed the entire family.

The bodies of the victims have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

The incident has sent panic across the region especially with heavy rainfall causing flooding in parts of the Northern part of the country in recent times.