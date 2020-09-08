Gunmen Kill Civil Defence Officer In Kaduna State

He said that the late Sanda, who joined the corps in 2010, was abducted from his residence at Mararaba-Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2020

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has said that one of its officers, Bulus Sanda, was killed by gunmen in Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement by the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Babangida Dutsinma.

NSCDC

He said that the late Sanda, who joined the corps in 2010, was abducted from his residence at Mararaba-Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

“His last location was Kaduna-North Division. He even received an award a day before his abduction and eventual death,” he said.

The commandant commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How Sterling Bank Staff Opened Unauthorised Accounts Using Customers’ Names Linked With BVN To Apply For Loans
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Lawyer Knocks Nigeria Police For Moving Rape Case Against Kogi Commissioner To Abuja Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months, Police Charge Kogi Commissioner For Raping, Brutalising Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Nigerians Arrested In Philippines For Allegedly Hacking Bank’s System
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME President Of CBT Centre Operators Accuses Prof. Oloyede Of Exploitation, Frustrating Private Sector As JAMB Bans CBT Centres Over Fraud Allegation
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption After Seizing Super Yacht, United States Moves To Confiscate Nigerian Oil Mogul Kola Aluko’s $25m Mansion, Other Luxury Properties
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Christianity Ibiyeomie's Attack On Daddy Freeze Is A Disgrace To His Church, Says Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Man Reveals How He Was Stopped From Entering Japan For Bearing Nigerian Passport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME How Sterling Bank Staff Opened Unauthorised Accounts Using Customers’ Names Linked With BVN To Apply For Loans
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PMS Price To Be Determined By Forces Of Demand And Supply —Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Environment Building Collapse Kills Entire Family In Kebbi State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics We Spend N400,000 To Treat One COVID-19 Patient, Says Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Malabu Oil, Seven Others For Money Laundering
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Summon Malami To Provide Evidence Of Corruption Against Me, Magu Tells Salami Panel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Lawyer Knocks Nigeria Police For Moving Rape Case Against Kogi Commissioner To Abuja Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad