Gunmen Kill Civil Defence Officer In Kaduna State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has said that one of its officers, Bulus Sanda, was killed by gunmen in Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement by the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Babangida Dutsinma.

NSCDC

He said that the late Sanda, who joined the corps in 2010, was abducted from his residence at Mararaba-Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

“His last location was Kaduna-North Division. He even received an award a day before his abduction and eventual death,” he said.

The commandant commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.