Ibiyeomie's Attack On Daddy Freeze Is A Disgrace To His Church, Says Femi Aribisala

Ibiyeomie, Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, threatened to arrest and kill Daddy Freeze for allegedly insulting and criticising Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2020

Femi Aribisala, a social commentator, has described the attack on Daddy Freeze, a radio presenter, by Pastor David Ibiyeomie as a disgrace to his church.

Ibiyeomie, Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, threatened to arrest and kill Daddy Freeze for allegedly insulting and criticising Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel.

Femi Aribisala

Daddy Freeze via his Instagram post recently attacked Oyedepo for saying women should submit to their husbands.

 Pastor Ibiyeomie Threatens To Arrest, Kill Daddy Freeze For Insulting Oyedepo, Calls Him A Bastard WATCH VIDEO: Pastor Ibiyeomie Threatens To Arrest, Kill Daddy Freeze For Insulting Oyedepo, Calls Him A Bastard

Condemning Ibiyeomie after the outburst, Aribisala said the Salvation Ministries founder's comments showed he does not know Christ.

He also said his tirade was a disgrace to his church.

"Pastor Ibiyeomie's diatribe against Daddy Freeze just rubbished his ministry. It shows this so-called pastor knows Oyedepo but does not know Christ. 

"Ibiyeomie spoke out of the abundance of his evil heart. What a disgrace to his church," Aribisala tweeted on Tuesday. 

 

 

See Also Christianity I’ll Kill Anyone That Insults Oyedepo, I’ll Tear Them Into Pieces, Says Rivers State-based Pastor, Ibiyeomie 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity I’ll Kill Anyone That Insults Oyedepo, I’ll Tear Them Into Pieces, Says Rivers State-based Pastor, Ibiyeomie
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion There Is God O: The Portent For The Rest Of Us! By Rotimi Fashakin
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion The Anointing And The Anointed - Modern Christianity’s Curse By Adetoye Oremosu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Exclusive Public Outrage Forced Creflo Dollar To Cancel Fundraiser For Private Luxury Jet, But Did You Know President Sirleaf Johnson Of Ebola-Ravaged Liberia Partook In The Shameful Act?
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Pastor Adeboye Buys Brand New $65 Million Gulfstream Jet, Starts Luxury Airline
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated And The Pastor Said Unto The Journalist…By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Environment Building Collapse Kills Entire Family In Kebbi State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME How Sterling Bank Staff Opened Unauthorised Accounts Using Customers’ Names Linked With BVN To Apply For Loans
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months, Police Charge Kogi Commissioner For Raping, Brutalising Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Ogun State Fixes Date For Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Man Reveals How He Was Stopped From Entering Japan For Bearing Nigerian Passport
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Edo, Ondo, The Frozen Daddy And Petrol Tales By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Students Protest Increase In Fuel Price
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News NLC Suspends Protest In Rivers State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Judge Declines To Hear Shoprite’s Application To Set Aside Injunction In $10m Debt Suit
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Demands Reversal Of New Electricity Tariff, Petrol Price, Rejects Planned Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad