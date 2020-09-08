Ibiyeomie's Attack On Daddy Freeze Is A Disgrace To His Church, Says Femi Aribisala

Femi Aribisala, a social commentator, has described the attack on Daddy Freeze, a radio presenter, by Pastor David Ibiyeomie as a disgrace to his church.

Ibiyeomie, Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, threatened to arrest and kill Daddy Freeze for allegedly insulting and criticising Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel.

Femi Aribisala

Daddy Freeze via his Instagram post recently attacked Oyedepo for saying women should submit to their husbands.

Video of Pastor Ibiyeomie Threatens To Arrest, Kill Daddy Freeze For Insulting Oyedepo, Calls Him A Bastard Pastor Ibiyeomie Threatens To Arrest, Kill Daddy Freeze For Insulting Oyedepo, Calls Him A Bastard WATCH VIDEO: Pastor Ibiyeomie Threatens To Arrest, Kill Daddy Freeze For Insulting Oyedepo, Calls Him A Bastard

Condemning Ibiyeomie after the outburst, Aribisala said the Salvation Ministries founder's comments showed he does not know Christ.

He also said his tirade was a disgrace to his church.

"Pastor Ibiyeomie's diatribe against Daddy Freeze just rubbished his ministry. It shows this so-called pastor knows Oyedepo but does not know Christ.

"Ibiyeomie spoke out of the abundance of his evil heart. What a disgrace to his church," Aribisala tweeted on Tuesday.

Pastor Ibiyeomie's diatribe against Daddy Freeze just rubbished Ibiyeomie's ministry. It shows this so-called pastor knows Oyedepo but does not know Christ. Ibiyeomie spoke out of the abundance of his evil heart. What a disgrace to his church! — Femi Aribisala (@femiaribisala) September 8, 2020

See Also Christianity I’ll Kill Anyone That Insults Oyedepo, I’ll Tear Them Into Pieces, Says Rivers State-based Pastor, Ibiyeomie