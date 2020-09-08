Mimiko, Ajayi No Longer Relevant, Governor Akeredolu Says Ahead Of Election

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the October 10 governorship election in the state, has attacked his predecessor, Olusegun Mimiko, and incumbent deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, describing them as traitors.

Governor Akeredolu, who spoke in an interview on Arise TV, said Mimiko and Ajayi, who is now candidate of Zenith Labour Party for October's election, were no longer relevant in the politics of the state.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

He said, "Mimiko was never my ally. I ran against him in 2012 and I ran against Jegede too in 2015, so why would you say Mimiko was my ally. The only thing is that I have treated him fairly like no other governor has treated their predecessors.

"But Mimiko has his own trait. Let us leave this and if Agboola with what he did, found solace in Mimiko, it is because they share the same traits. People who are prone to betray others would want to come together. So, why are we worried about them.

"Mimiko is a spent force and he's dead politically. Probably, he needed some resurrection and some support so that Agboola can have some money to waste because he can always support him. So, let them continue.

"Let us be sincere with ourselves. Who is Mimiko in the politics of Ondo State today? He is finished politically and Agboola can't even resuscitate him and whatever they want to do, they can do it.

"We are not a gathering of betrayers. Mimiko worked with Adefarati, did he not betray him? He also betrayed Agagu. I and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu supported him to become governor but he still betrayed us.

"He cannot be my ally. I only brought Agboola to balance power in the state. Tell me who can be in one political party in three months. He is an inconsistent person."

Akeredolu added that the state needed a well-read and learned person like the candidate of the people's Democratic Party, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, but noted that he would still have to wait for his own time to govern the state.