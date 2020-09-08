NLC Suspends Protest In Rivers State

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2020

The Nigeria Labour Congress has suspended its planned protest in Rivers State after it reached an agreement with the state government.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, on Tuesday made this known in a statement. 

Nsirim said officials of NLC led by its National President, Ayuba Wabba, reached the agreement in a meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Recall that the NLC had on Monday vowed to go ahead with its protest scheduled to take place today in the state. 

The group said despite the “so called” court injunction secured by the Rivers State Government against the protest, it would not relent in its fight for their right. 

However, the labour union have taken a U-turn on the proposed protest.

SaharaReporters, New York

