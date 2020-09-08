Ondo Residents Protest Petrol, Electricity Tariff Hike, Demand Reversal By Nigerian Government

Angered by the hike in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit widely known as Petrol and electricity tariff by the Nigerian Government, some youths in Ondo State on Tuesday took to the streets to protest the increment.

The youth under the National Association of Nigerian Students, condemned the increment and decision of government.

Together with angry residents, the youth accused President Muhammadu Buhari's government of not being sensitive to the plight of Nigerians.



Addressing the gathering, Mr Kowe Odunayo, Coordinator of NANS (Zone D), said the hike in both petrol and electricity prices was wickedness on the part of the government.

He said, "It is no longer news to many of us again that the Federal Government had increased petrol and electricity tariff but we want it reversed immediately.

"We are tired and can't continue like this under this government.

"We are telling government that they can't continue to take us for fools with their anti-people policies.

"If they feel they can shut the voices of some people in Nigeria, they can't shut the voices of the youth and Nigerian students."

Also speaking during the protest, Mr Akinteye Babatunde (NANS JCC Ondo), said Nigerians had suffered enough under the government of President Buhari, noting that the people would no longer keep quiet on the injustice being meted on them.

Aside from the recent hike, Babatunde revealed that the present government had introduced various anti-masses policies to Nigerians, adding that the youth would continue to speak against them.

He said, "We have started speaking and making our voices known that the increment is unacceptable to us as youths. We shall continue to speak until the government knows that we are not happy about the increment of these utility bills.

"It is just too unfortunate that at this period of COVID-19 that government in other countries are bringing succor to their citizens but Nigeria, our own leaders and government are increasing the pains and suffering of citizens.

"We won't stop but would continue to demand and agitate for the right things."