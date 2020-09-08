Politicians Have Robbed Nigerians Of Their Rights —Sowore

According to Sowore, Nigeria could be rightly described as an arbitrary state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2020

Presidential candidate of African Action Congress in 2019 general elections and rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has said that the political elites have robbed Nigerians of their rights for a very long time.

According to Sowore, Nigeria could be rightly described as an arbitrary state.

He disclosed this during a webinar on liberation of the youth titled “The role of youths in the struggle towards a better Nigeria".

Omoyele Sowore

The event was organised by Voice of the Youth Movement. 

Sowore decried the poor administration and situation of the country, describing the situation as a wicked problem that had adversely dragged the country to the state of underdevelopment.

He advised the youth to shun misplaced priorities and set a standard for themselves that would enable them gain grounds in the society.

Sowore further disclosed that he does not believe in Nigeria's judiciary because of their irresistible conspiracy.

He cited different scenarios to back up his position, enjoining Nigerian youth to partake in every effort to rebuild the country.

Founder of Voice of the Youth Movement, Comrade Solomon Richard, disclosed that the online session was held in a bid to further advocate, emancipate and liberate the youth by giving enlightenment on their roles towards a better Nigeria.

Public Relations Officer of the group, Comrade Salman Fawaz, said it was an act of humility from the part of Sowore to have honoured the invitation of the youth movement.

Fawaz said if Nigerian youth could join Sowore in awakening others, the country would become a better place for everyone to live in.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Politics We Spend N400,000 To Treat One COVID-19 Patient, Says Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Summon Malami To Provide Evidence Of Corruption Against Me, Magu Tells Salami Panel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Lawyer Knocks Nigeria Police For Moving Rape Case Against Kogi Commissioner To Abuja Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months, Police Charge Kogi Commissioner For Raping, Brutalising Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Christianity Ibiyeomie's Attack On Daddy Freeze Is A Disgrace To His Church, Says Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel Man Reveals How He Was Stopped From Entering Japan For Bearing Nigerian Passport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME How Sterling Bank Staff Opened Unauthorised Accounts Using Customers’ Names Linked With BVN To Apply For Loans
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PMS Price To Be Determined By Forces Of Demand And Supply —Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Environment Building Collapse Kills Entire Family In Kebbi State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics We Spend N400,000 To Treat One COVID-19 Patient, Says Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Malabu Oil, Seven Others For Money Laundering
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Summon Malami To Provide Evidence Of Corruption Against Me, Magu Tells Salami Panel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Lawyer Knocks Nigeria Police For Moving Rape Case Against Kogi Commissioner To Abuja Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad