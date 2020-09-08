Politicians Have Robbed Nigerians Of Their Rights —Sowore

Presidential candidate of African Action Congress in 2019 general elections and rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has said that the political elites have robbed Nigerians of their rights for a very long time.

According to Sowore, Nigeria could be rightly described as an arbitrary state.

He disclosed this during a webinar on liberation of the youth titled “The role of youths in the struggle towards a better Nigeria".

Omoyele Sowore

The event was organised by Voice of the Youth Movement.

Sowore decried the poor administration and situation of the country, describing the situation as a wicked problem that had adversely dragged the country to the state of underdevelopment.

He advised the youth to shun misplaced priorities and set a standard for themselves that would enable them gain grounds in the society.

Sowore further disclosed that he does not believe in Nigeria's judiciary because of their irresistible conspiracy.

He cited different scenarios to back up his position, enjoining Nigerian youth to partake in every effort to rebuild the country.

Founder of Voice of the Youth Movement, Comrade Solomon Richard, disclosed that the online session was held in a bid to further advocate, emancipate and liberate the youth by giving enlightenment on their roles towards a better Nigeria.

Public Relations Officer of the group, Comrade Salman Fawaz, said it was an act of humility from the part of Sowore to have honoured the invitation of the youth movement.

Fawaz said if Nigerian youth could join Sowore in awakening others, the country would become a better place for everyone to live in.