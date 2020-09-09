Allow Nnamdi Kanu To Return To Nigeria, Orji Kalu Begs Nigerian Government

Kalu said negotiations for Kanu’s return would also include dropping the secessionist plan of creating a new country called Biafra.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2020

Senate Chief Whip and a former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to the Nigerian government to allow the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), Maazi Nnamdi Kanu, to return to Nigeria.

Kalu said negotiations for Kanu’s return would also include dropping the secessionist plan of creating a new country called Biafra. 

Kalu made the appeal on Tuesday morning while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He also raised concerns about journalists publishing unverified stories about him, adding that several media houses have continued to spread rumours and misquote his statements. 

The Senate Chief Whip, who gave an instance of his online interview where he mentioned that he would turn Nigeria to a 21st century if had a chance to lead the country, said that some bloggers misquoted him to have mentioned the 20th century. 

He said, “I am a friend of the press, but it is time they leave me alone. You can’t just publish news about me without verification. We have many good journalists in the country, but several others want to sell their papers and stories with sensational headlines. 

“How can you rewrite the 21st century to 20th century just to sell your news?”

While responding to questions on the recent altercation between members of IPOB with security personnel in Enugu recently, Kalu said he is an ardent believer of unified Nigeria. 

He added, “Nigerians are so entangled with each other that we can’t talk about separation. We are a united country, and our focus should be on taking advantage of our population to build a more robust economy. 

“We have reached a point where all Nigerians should be canvassing for strong institutions where rule and order are observed; where the hardware and software components of a democratic nation are comprehensively promoted. 

“If the federal government permits me, I will go to the United Kingdom and negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu to return to Nigeria. I will convince him to drop the agitation for Biafra because our people don’t need it. We need a united Nigeria that will allow different cultures and tongues to live peacefully in any part of the country: A country where people can comfortably do their businesses without fear of the unknown,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Poverty, Economic Distortions Deepen Daily In Nigeria—Osinbajo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Lawyer Knocks Nigeria Police For Moving Rape Case Against Kogi Commissioner To Abuja Court
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months, Police Charge Kogi Commissioner For Raping, Brutalising Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Lists Rehabilitation Of Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists As Administration’s Achievement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Ibiyeomie's Attack On Daddy Freeze Is A Disgrace To His Church, Says Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News If Anything Happens To Me, Hold Pastor Ibiyeomie Accountable, Daddy Freeze Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Malabu Oil, Seven Others For Money Laundering
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Insurgency Southern-Kaduna Christian Leaders Boycott Peace Summit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Man Reveals How He Was Stopped From Entering Japan For Bearing Nigerian Passport
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Nigerians Arrested In Philippines For Allegedly Hacking Bank’s System
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Question Governor El-Rufai’s Claim Of Using N400,000 To Treat One COVID-19 Patient
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Poverty, Economic Distortions Deepen Daily In Nigeria—Osinbajo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Lawyer Knocks Nigeria Police For Moving Rape Case Against Kogi Commissioner To Abuja Court
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad