The Debt Management Office on Wednesday released Nigeria’s total public debt stock as of June 30, 2020.

The DMO set Nigeria’s entire debt at N31trn, indicating an increase of N2.38trn within a space of three months, a report by PUNCH said.

In reports released by DMO, the country’s total public debt stock includes the debt stock of the Federal Government, the 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory.

