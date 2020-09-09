Civil Defence Officer Kills Man In Abia State

A yet to be identified man was on Tuesday shot dead by an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Abia State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened at Ishimiri Street, Umuokpo Village in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

While details of the incident is still sketchy, a resident of the town said the man was killed following a heated argument with the NSCDC personnel.

The incident was said to have angered youths in the area, who attempted lynching the NSCDC official.

The NSCDC official, who narrowly escaped death, ran into a police station in the area for safety.

It was gathered that it took the timely intervention of soldiers from Ohanaeze town to save the life of the officer.

The body of the deceased is said to have been deposited at the mortuary of Christian Hospital, Nlagu under Obingwa LGA.