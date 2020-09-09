Election: Invite Hosa Okunbo To Disclose Identities Of 3000 Niger Delta Militants Mentioned In Video, Edo Government Urges Security Agencies

Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, has called on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other relevant security agencies in the country to invite Captain Hosa Okunbo to unveil the identities of his 3000 Niger Delta militants, who he claimed were ready to overrun Edo State on his prompting.

Osagie said, “Okunbo, who is the sponsor of candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, threatened in a widely published newspaper interview he granted journalists in Abuja that if his 3000 militants in the Niger Delta region get the nod from him, they would overrun Benin City.

“Okunbo’s subtle threat leaves a lot of gaps that need to be filled by security agencies. He said he has 3000 youth he is partnering with in the Niger Delta region.

“What kind of partnership does he have with these militants? How did he become their Commander-In-Chief? Why is it that we are only at peace in Benin City simply because he has decided to be merciful by not giving the go-ahead to them to invade Edo? Is overrunning a state like Edo part of their job description in the so-called partnership he has with these militants? How sure are we that he will not change his mind on or before the election and order his thugs to come into Benin and do the damage?

“These and more questions should agitate the minds of our security officials and all well-meaning Edo people. The security agencies need to establish the identities of these militants and the nature of partnership between them and Okunbo as we go into the Edo gubernatorial poll.”

Okunbo had while interacting with journalists recently said, “As I speak to you, I have over three thousand youth in the Niger Delta that I am partnering with, and so many of them have been calling me, oga, this election in Edo State, they want to rubbish you o!

“And I said hey, stop! Because I can’t see myself having spent time and energy to turn my children positively into a new direction, I will now say I want to use them for election, God forbid.

"My youths in the Niger Delta, my children that I am looking after in the Niger Delta, if they come into Benin, they will overrun Benin my brother.”

Already, security concerns have been raised ahead of the highly anticipated election in Edo where incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, faces a stiff challenge from Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, including candidates of other parties.

However, the police and other security agencies have promised to ensure there was peace in the state during and after the election slated for September 19.