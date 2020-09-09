Election: Thugs Invade Market In Edo, Chase Away Traders Supporting APC

The thugs are alleged to be loyal to the state government and Peoples Democratic Party.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2020

The popular Oliha Market in Benin City, Edo State, was thrown into confusion on Wednesday as thugs invaded the market and chased away both traders and customers.

The thugs are alleged to be loyal to the state government and Peoples Democratic Party.

They are said to have barred anyone from selling goods in the market, according to some traders, who spoke with SaharaReporters.

L-R: Godwin Obaseki of Peoples Democratic Party, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of All Progressives Congress.

The people claimed the thugs were infuriated because a trader in the market was seen with Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress.

"I was asked to send a woman away from the market because she was seen with Oshiomhole during campaign.

"They then said I should mobilise traders to follow Obaseki to PDP and vote for him but I told them that everybody had the choice to vote for whoever they want.

"Suddenly today, over 10 PDP thugs in the area came into the market and started shooting sporadically.

"Everybody had to run for their lives. As it is now, nobody has been able to return to the market," Chief Sunny Erahengbo, Chief Security Officer of the market, narrated to SaharaReporters.

He added that the thugs were escorted by some police operatives.

He urged the state police command to ensure the safety of residents in the community.

"The Commissioner of Police should please do the needful and secure our lives and our traders.

"The police should take action before things turn around and people are being killed," Erahengbo added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Benue Governor, Ortom, Tackles Military For Killing Wanted Criminal After Embracing Amnesty Programme
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Those Still Saying ‘Sai Baba’ Are Liars, Even Buhari Can’t Go To Katsina Again Over Insecurity, Islamic Cleric Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Crisis: I’ll Fight You If You Come To Ekiti, Fayose Warns Oyo Governor, Makinde
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Benue Governor, Ortom, Tackles Military For Killing Wanted Criminal After Embracing Amnesty Programme
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Public Hospitals To Replace Striking Doctors With NYSC Members
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Kills Benue Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Those Still Saying ‘Sai Baba’ Are Liars, Even Buhari Can’t Go To Katsina Again Over Insecurity, Islamic Cleric Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Crisis: I’ll Fight You If You Come To Ekiti, Fayose Warns Oyo Governor, Makinde
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights 13-year-old Boy Sentenced To 10-year Imprisonment For Blasphemy Appeals Judgment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In United States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Allow Nnamdi Kanu To Return To Nigeria, Orji Kalu Begs Nigerian Government
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Becomes World Capital For Under-five Deaths
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad