Flood Kills 14, Displaces Many In Zamfara

No fewer than 14 persons have lost their lives and many houses destroyed following the flood which ravaged the Gummi community in Zamfara State last week.

SaharaReporters gathered that hundreds of residents are currently displaced. Some of the displaced residents are taking refuge in schools in the state.

A resident said the Senior Special Assistant on Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Control to Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle visited the affected community and distributed foodstuff to the victims.

He attributed the flood disaster in the area to bad roads.

“14 people have died. I saw them with my eyes and the house. I didn’t count them one on one, but they are up to hundreds.

“SSA on Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Control has visited the affected community and distributed foodstuffs to the victims and assured them of government support.

“The fear is that if our houses are not repaired, and schools reopened, we don’t have any option than to go somewhere to live,” he said.