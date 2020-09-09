Garba Shehu Defends Increase In Petrol Price By Buhari, Says Product Sold For N600 Per Litre Under PDP Government

Many Nigerians including the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, and Nigeria Labour Congress have condemned the action of the government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2020

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has defended the recent increase in petroleum pump price by the Nigerian Government amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shehu in a Facebook post to mock the PDP asked Nigerians not to be deceived by the party.

“Don’t allow the PDP to deceive you, amidst acute shortages, they sold petrol at N600 per litre on Easter Sunday in 2013 (See Punch published on that day),” he said.

The Nigerian Government had through the Petroleum Products Marketing Company increased the ex-depot price of petrol from N138.62 to N151.56 per litre.

Following the increment, petrol marketers raised the price of the product from N148 to between N158 and N162 per litre.

This came days after electricity distribution companies in the country began the implementation of the new cost-reflective electricity tariff.

