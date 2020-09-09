If Anything Happens To Me, Hold Pastor Ibiyeomie Accountable, Daddy Freeze Says

Radio presenter, Ifedayo Olarinde widely known as Daddy Freeze, has asked Nigerians to hold Pastor David Ibiyeomie, Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, accountable if anything evil or untoward happens to him.

Freeze said this in response to threats made by Ibiyeomie to arrest, tear and kill him for “insulting” Bishop David Oyedepo.

Daddy Freeze

Ibiyeomie, while preaching in his church, threatened to kill Freeze and anyone, who insults his father in the Lord, Oyedepo.

Video of Pastor Ibiyeomie Threatens To Arrest, Kill Daddy Freeze For Insulting Oyedepo, Calls Him A Bastard Pastor Ibiyeomie Threatens To Arrest, Kill Daddy Freeze For Insulting Oyedepo, Calls Him A Bastard WATCH VIDEO: Pastor Ibiyeomie Threatens To Arrest, Kill Daddy Freeze For Insulting Oyedepo, Calls Him A Bastard

In reaction, Freeze has said that he did not insult Bishop Oyedepo but merely corrected him.

He urged the police to call Ibiyeomie for questioning over the threat to his life.

He noted that freedom of speech does not give room for threat to life.

He said, "I also need to draw the attention of the public and the law enforcement to the threat of life that was issued to me in that video.

"Pastor Ibiyeomie, I don’t know if you know that threat to life is a criminal offence and let it be on the record that you threatened my life. Is this how Nigerians are going to accept this?

If anything happens to me, I hope you know who to hold accountable.

Are we going to keep quiet and let this lie because it is coming from a pastor?

If anything happens to me, should anything whatsoever happen to me, I want you to know who to hold responsible."

See Also Christianity I’ll Kill Anyone That Insults Oyedepo, I’ll Tear Them Into Pieces, Says Rivers State-based Pastor, Ibiyeomie

Freeze noted that even with guns to his head, he will continue to correct the scriptures as he challenged pastors, who disagree with him to an open debate.

He also asked him to apologise for making a racist comment against him and demeaning the journalism profession.

"You went on again to undermine the noble profession of broadcasting. I'm a proud broadcaster for the last 25 years.

I've dedicated my life to this beautiful, noble profession. I have taken my children along with me to the radio to familiarise themselves with the radio hoping that one or two of them can fall in love with it.

"I think you should apologise to every journalist, every broadcaster, for undermining our work,” he added.