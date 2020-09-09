NDLEA Intercepts 1000kg Of Cannabis, Parades Six Drug Barons In Adamawa

One thousand kilograms of cannabis sativa have been intercepted and six suspected illicit drug barons paraded in Adamawa State.

The Adamawa State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday in Yola, the state capital, paraded the suspects and displayed the seized illicit substance.

Commander of the agency, Idris Bello, who paraded the suspects, said the seizures were made in Mubi, Numan, and other parts of the state.

He said, "Six people are in our custody on allegation of dealing in illicit drugs and related offences.

"One particular suspected cannabis dealer in Mubi is at large though, but we are on his trail."

The commander lauded Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri's role in the sustained war against hard drugs.

He noted that the governor's support to NDLEA had been instrumental to the agency's success.

Fielding questions from journalists, Bashar Umar, one of the arrested dealers of cannabis sativa, said that he regretted his actions.

He disclosed that he gets his supplies from Ondo and Edo states and distributes same to middlemen for sale to consumers.