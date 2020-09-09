Nigerian Government Asks Public Hospitals To Replace Striking Doctors With NYSC Members

Nigeria's Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has directed heads of Federal Government hospitals to employ the services of doctors, who are currently undergoing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps, to ensure that there was no break in medical delivery.

Ehanire gave the directive in a statement on Wednesday.

The minister was reacting to the nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors protesting the non-payment of their COVID-19 hazard allowance and other demands.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

He also directed that locum staffers should be brought in when and where necessary to forestall services’ disruption when applicable and affordable.

Ehanire said, “lt is with deep concern that l view the ongoing strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors which commenced yesterday (Tuesday) September 7, 2020.

“We must remember that the primary duty of doctors and all health workers is to save lives. Embarking on a strike in this time that the country is battling with the COVlD-19 pandemic is ill-timed and ill-advised.

“lt is a critical time in which all well-meaning medical professionals should close ranks and confront the common enemy, which is the COVlD-I9 pandemic threatening mankind.

“This is therefore one strike too many. Besides, most of the demands have been met and others though difficult, are at an advanced stage of implementation. A little patience would have made a big difference.

“The Federal Ministry of Health finds it necessary to ensure measures are put in place to mitigate the effect of this strike on the generality of our populace by directing the CMDs/MDs of our federal tertiary hospitals to immediately do the following: COVlD-19 treatment outlets should continue to function as before.

“Emergency services should continue to run as before. Routine services should be maintained with consultants, NYSC doctors. Locum staffers to be brought in when and where necessary to forestall services disruption when applicable and affordable.”

