Nigerian Government Asks Public Hospitals To Replace Striking Doctors With NYSC Members

He also directed that locum staffers should be brought in when and where necessary to forestall services’ disruption when applicable and affordable.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2020

Nigeria's Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has directed heads of Federal Government hospitals to employ the services of doctors, who are currently undergoing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps, to ensure that there was no break in medical delivery.

Ehanire gave the directive in a statement on Wednesday.

The minister was reacting to the nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors protesting the non-payment of their COVID-19 hazard allowance and other demands.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

He also directed that locum staffers should be brought in when and where necessary to forestall services’ disruption when applicable and affordable.

Ehanire said, “lt is with deep concern that l view the ongoing strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors which commenced yesterday (Tuesday) September 7, 2020.

“We must remember that the primary duty of doctors and all health workers is to save lives. Embarking on a strike in this time that the country is battling with the COVlD-19 pandemic is ill-timed and ill-advised.

“lt is a critical time in which all well-meaning medical professionals should close ranks and confront the common enemy, which is the COVlD-I9 pandemic threatening mankind.

“This is therefore one strike too many. Besides, most of the demands have been met and others though difficult, are at an advanced stage of implementation. A little patience would have made a big difference.

“The Federal Ministry of Health finds it necessary to ensure measures are put in place to mitigate the effect of this strike on the generality of our populace by directing the CMDs/MDs of our federal tertiary hospitals to immediately do the following: COVlD-19 treatment outlets should continue to function as before.

“Emergency services should continue to run as before. Routine services should be maintained with consultants, NYSC doctors. Locum staffers to be brought in when and where necessary to forestall services disruption when applicable and affordable.”

 

See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Not All 15 Chinese Visitors Are Medics, Nigerian Government Not Aware Of Their Whereabouts —Health Minister 0 Comments 3 Months Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Pope Francis Wears Face Mask In Public For First Time
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Question Governor El-Rufai’s Claim Of Using N400,000 To Treat One COVID-19 Patient
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Powerful Nephew Mamman Daura Flown To UK For Urgent Medical Treatment
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Abba Kyari Went Into Coma On Tuesday, Clinically Died On Thursday
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Confirms That Top Aides Were Barred From Entering Aso Villa After Attending Abba Kyari's Burial
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Kills Benue Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Benue Governor, Ortom, Tackles Military For Killing Wanted Criminal After Embracing Amnesty Programme
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Allow Nnamdi Kanu To Return To Nigeria, Orji Kalu Begs Nigerian Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Becomes World Capital For Under-five Deaths
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Election: Invite Hosa Okunbo To Disclose Identities Of 3000 Niger Delta Militants Mentioned In Video, Edo Government Urges Security Agencies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Those Still Saying ‘Sai Baba’ Are Liars, Even Buhari Can’t Go To Katsina Again Over Insecurity, Islamic Cleric Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Election: Thugs Invade Market In Edo, Chase Away Traders Supporting APC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Imo Traditional Ruler Tackles Politicians On Selection Of Constables For Community Policing
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion An Open Letter To The Christian Association Of Nigeria: Will The Leadership Of Can Escape Judgment If Yahaya Aminu Sharif Is Executed? By Nnamdi Abana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad