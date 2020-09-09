Pope Francis Wears Face Mask In Public For First Time

He wore the mask on Wednesday while attending his second traditional general audience before a limited public presence after a six-month suspension occasioned by Coronavirus restrictions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2020

Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has worn a face mask in public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

He wore the mask on Wednesday while attending his second traditional general audience before a limited public presence after a six-month suspension occasioned by Coronavirus restrictions.

The pontiff known for a fondness for close personal contact, however, quickly removed the mask as he emerged from the car carrying him to the audience, which was suspended in February over the Coronavirus pandemic, AFP reports.

He, however, refused to shake hands and kiss babies at the Apostolic Palace inside the Vatican as is his custom. 

As he walked through, crowds of faithfuls thronged behind a barrier and lowered their masks to greet him.

The leader of the Catholic Church whose real name is Jorge Bergoglio suffered from acute pleurisy and surgeons removed part of his right lung when he was 21, according to his biographer Austen Ivereigh. 

He has, however, shown little concern for his health since the pandemic began and had never appeared with a mask before Wednesday despite receiving visitors within the Apostolic Palace.

So far, the Vatican City has had only 12 cases of the Coronavirus with all recovering and zero deaths.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Public Hospitals To Replace Striking Doctors With NYSC Members
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Question Governor El-Rufai’s Claim Of Using N400,000 To Treat One COVID-19 Patient
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: United States President, Donald Trump, Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Nigerians Arrested In Philippines For Allegedly Hacking Bank’s System
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Powerful Nephew Mamman Daura Flown To UK For Urgent Medical Treatment
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Kills Benue Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Benue Governor, Ortom, Tackles Military For Killing Wanted Criminal After Embracing Amnesty Programme
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Public Hospitals To Replace Striking Doctors With NYSC Members
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Allow Nnamdi Kanu To Return To Nigeria, Orji Kalu Begs Nigerian Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Becomes World Capital For Under-five Deaths
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Election: Invite Hosa Okunbo To Disclose Identities Of 3000 Niger Delta Militants Mentioned In Video, Edo Government Urges Security Agencies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Those Still Saying ‘Sai Baba’ Are Liars, Even Buhari Can’t Go To Katsina Again Over Insecurity, Islamic Cleric Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Election: Thugs Invade Market In Edo, Chase Away Traders Supporting APC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Imo Traditional Ruler Tackles Politicians On Selection Of Constables For Community Policing
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad