Prioritise School Safety, United Nations Urges Nigerian Government

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon, said this in commemoration of the first International day to protect education from attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2020

The United Nations on Wednesday said Nigeria must urgently prioritise safeguarding education from attack so as to restore confidence in schools as places of protection for children and teachers.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon, said this in commemoration of the first International day to protect education from attack. 

Edward Kallon

At the moment, more than three million children in the conflict-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe in North-East Nigeria are in need of education-in-emergency support.  

“As state governments plan to reopen schools after prolonged closures, building a resilient education system to withstand future shocks should be included in pandemic response plans.

“Education is essential to helping crisis-affected communities in the North-East rebuild and recover. Attacks on schools are a direct attack on future generations. I call on all parties to the conflict to take all necessary measures to protect education and give learners a chance to build a brighter future.” Kallon said.

