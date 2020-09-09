Rights Group Slams Buhari Over Comments Justifying Petrol Price Increase, Vows To Occupy NERC Headquarters

A coalition of civil society groups, Nigerians Against Bad Policies, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for saying Nigerians should brace up for more petrol price increase as the price of crude oil in the international market recovers.

He also justified the latest increase in electricity tariff, which has left Nigerians worried.

The group described the statement as insensitive and unjustifiable, adding that it was nothing but a support for the fraudulent contraption of privatisation.

At a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja jointly addressed by Dimeji Macaulay of Movement for Socialist Alternative, Kathy Gerald of Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, and Botti Isaac of Social Action, the coalition condemned the statement in its entirety, describing it as ridiculous.

The group called on Nigerians to rise up and fight for their rights.

They also vowed to occupy the headquarters of National Electricity Regulatory Commission to drive home their demand for the reversal of the new tariff.

Macaulay said, "This period requires citizens to be ready to ensure they are not short-changed by corrupt and cruel government.

"While hinging the recent thoughtless increment in price of petroleum on the gradual recovery of oil prices internationally, President Muhammadu Buhari stated that there will be further increment in the price of petroleum.

"We consider this statement unfortunate and unjustifiable for any reason. It is nothing short of support for the fraudulent contraption of privatisation."

He said to change the present reality in the oil sector and ensure that Nigerians enjoy the benefits of oil production, the sector must be nationalised and placed under the control and management of working people.

"This will mean building of new refineries and revamping the old ones to make satisfactory production for Nigerians and put an end not just to the corrupt practice of subsidy payment but also the reign of oil cartels and marketers who continue to feed fat on the oil sector.

"We have started our rejection of anti-people policies by picketing the NLC secretariat on Monday. Just as we have made known, we are determined to continue this protests until the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government reverses the increment in the price of petrol and electricity tariff.

"We call on Nigerians to join us in resisting these outrageous policies aimed at making life miserable for the working masses of Nigeria. It is only by fighting against such bad policies that we can get freedom.

"Furthermore, we wish to register our displeasure with the docility of the leadership of the NLC and TUC, who have not been able to go beyond mere condemnation of these anti-people policies of the Muhammadu Buhari administration."

The activists called on labour leaders to mobilise Nigerian workers for protest and strike against the injustice by the government.