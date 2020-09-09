Somalia’s Attorney-General Appoints Special Prosecutor To Address Crimes Against Journalists

So far, about 69 journalists have been killed in the country since 1992, making it one of the deadliest countries for journalists to live in the world.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2020

Following the killings, brutalisation and disappearance of journalists in Somalia, the country’s Attorney-General, Dr Suleiman Mohamed Mohamud, has appointed a special prosecutor to probe and prosecute those who carry out offences against journalists.

Mohamud in a statement said perpetrators of the crimes will face the full weight of the law.

Somali Attorney-General, Dr Suleiman Mohamed Mohamud.

The appointment comes four months after a regional court in Banadir instructed the Attorney-General’s office to look into the brutality against journalists in the country, the BBC reports.

SaharaReporters, New York

