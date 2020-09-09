Those Still Saying ‘Sai Baba’ Are Liars, Even Buhari Can’t Go To Katsina Again Over Insecurity, Islamic Cleric Says

A popular Islamic cleric, Sheik Murtala Bello Sokoto, has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity in many parts of the country and the hardship his government had caused the generality of Nigerians in recent times.

Sokoto in a viral video seen by SaharaReporters said that the people were now at the mercy of armed gangs, who roam their towns and villages at will to wreak havoc.

The cleric said Buhari had woefully failed to address the welfare and security of Nigerians.

He said if the President failed to change for better, he and his congregation will pray to God to remove him.

Sokoto mocked those hailing Buhari, stating thatas the President can’t visit his hometown in Katsina State again over insecurity.

He said, “We will continue to talk about Zakkat, but first I have to talk to you about the difficult situation our country is in now. The country is in disarray. Is this country not already in trouble? Is that not true? The old man (Buhari) had pushed us all to the wall. Didn’t he push us to the wall? Didn’t he? Whatever noise that will be made, whatever evil sermon they are giving you is useless. Don’t listen to those stupid excuses that it is Allah that is putting us through this.

“If you believe this illogic; go and take a sword and slaughter a human being and then claim it is Allah that caused it. He who was merciful to people, Allah, will be merciful to him. What point am I trying to make? The point is, the poverty and hardship we are facing now is caused by Federal Government. They claimed there was hardship during the prophet’s time but our suffering today is because borders have been closed. We get food through these borders but they have been closed out of cruelty of Buhari.

“Rice, can we feed ourselves? How? They said people should go to farm but when you go to farm you will be kidnapped. You (Buhari) said we should cultivate our farms in the North, go and see all over the North. Example is Katsina, go to Sokoto, Zamfara. In these places those who go to farm are always abducted by criminals and a ransom of N2m to N3m will

be made...! How can a village farmer afford N3m? Are we really serious? Because of cruelty and wickedness they are saying we should be patient, but for how long shall we be more patient? Patience is something the prophet has given us conditions for. We had enough of this oppressive government.

“All those saying ‘Sai Baba’ Sai Baba, are liars, useless hypocrites. The man they called ‘Sai Baba’ now cannot even go to Katsina. He (Buhari) knows the anger that will greet him if he goes to Katsina. We are praying that Allah guide General Buhari to make amends, to do better as a leader, but if he continues in his ways, we pray Allah to replace him with a better leader. The peak of stupidity is when these people say Northerners have been given juicy positions, but those given these juicy positions have betrayed everyone.

“Why is Buhari still keeping them? General Buhari says he has given support for farmers to governors. Let him come and tell us who these governors give the support to. Bunch of liars. Governors and everyone are taking Buhari for a fool. You (Buhari) must remove these people from around you. If not Allah will sweep you away. Poor Nigerians have you in their tongues everyday.

“They contributed N5000, N2000 they financed the campaign of General Buhari. But they are being paid with suffering. Sunnah clerics told us Buhari is a good person, but what we have now is a different Buhari. We pray Buhari changed for better, if not we will pray to Allah to remove him.”