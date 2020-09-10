Abia Local Government Election To Hold In December

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has scheduled to hold local government election on December 19, 2020.

This was announced by Chairman of ABSIEC, Prof Mkpa Agu Mkpa, during a meeting with leaders of registered political parties in the state.

He said interested political parties should visit the office of the commission from September 14 to pick interest forms.

He announced that the election will hold in all 17 LGAs and 292 ward's of the state for the positions of chairmen and councillors.

He said, “Political parties that interested in participating in the poll should visit the office of the commission from Monday, 14th to Friday 18th September to obtain the detailed time table while the date of collection of forms for candidates will be communicated to the parties later.

“Party leaders are to ensure that the prevailing relevant COVID-19 protocols are observed throughout the period leading to the polls and assured that the commission on it's part will ensure that the polls comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Mkpa urged parties to ensure all candidates to be presented meet requirements to avoid disqualification by the commission.