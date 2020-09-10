Abia Local Government Election To Hold In December

He said interested political parties should visit the office of the commission from September 14 to pick interest forms.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2020

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has scheduled to hold local government election on December 19, 2020.

This was announced by Chairman of ABSIEC, Prof Mkpa Agu Mkpa, during a meeting with leaders of registered political parties in the state.

He said interested political parties should visit the office of the commission from September 14 to pick interest forms.

He announced that the election will hold in all 17 LGAs and 292 ward's of the state for the positions of chairmen and councillors.

He said, “Political parties that interested in participating in the poll should visit the office of the commission from Monday, 14th to Friday 18th September to obtain the detailed time table while the date of collection of forms for candidates will be communicated to the parties later.

“Party leaders are to ensure that the prevailing relevant COVID-19 protocols are observed throughout the period leading to the polls and assured that the commission on it's part will ensure that the polls comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Mkpa urged parties to ensure all candidates to be presented meet requirements to avoid disqualification by the commission.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts INEC Office In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections The Only Way To Achieve Free, Fair Elections In Nigeria Is Electronic Voting —Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Unable To Provide Data On Number Of PWD Voters For Edo Poll
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Ex-APC Spokesman Threatens To Publish Names Of Politicians Who 'Bribed' Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections TRENDING: I Paid Billions To Campaign For Buhari In 30 States In 2015, Says Saraki
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections Senate Sets Up Committee To Probe 'Police Harassment' During Kwara By-Election
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Abduct Residents
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Crisis: I’ll Fight You If You Come To Ekiti, Fayose Warns Oyo Governor, Makinde
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerians Say They're Being Forced To Leave UAE Today As Authorities Refuse To Renew Their Work Permits In Alleged Xenophobic Move
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Sex-for-mark: Imo Varsity Probes HoD In Viral Video
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts INEC Office In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Those Still Saying ‘Sai Baba’ Are Liars, Even Buhari Can’t Go To Katsina Again Over Insecurity, Islamic Cleric Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military We Won’t Join Issues With Governor Ortom, Suswam Over Killing Of Gana —Nigerian Military
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money No Records Of Beneficiaries Of 'Trader Moni’, Nigerian Government Official Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education We're Living In Fear Of Bandits, Says UNIABUJA Vice-Chancellor
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Yobe: APC Supporters Destroy Shops Of Traders who Defected To PDP
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad