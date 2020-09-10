BREAKING: Police Release Journalists, Others Arrested During Protest In Lagos Over Petrol Price Hike

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has become popular for clamping down on peaceful protesters and opposing voices in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2020

The police in Lagos have released four journalists and 14 protesters, who were arrested during a demonstration against the deregistration of political parties and increase in fuel price and electricity tariff.

The protest was organised by the Socialist Party of Nigeria.

The group is demanding a reversal in the action of government.

Some of the arrested protesters include Dagga Tolar, Chinedu Bosah, Hassan Taiwo Soweto, and 11 others.

The arrested journalists are Abiodun Adeoba of SaharaReporters, Ifeoluwa Adediran of Premium Times, Awoniyi Oluwatosin of ObjecTV media, and Daniel Tanimu of Galaxy TV.

They were all released unconditionally by the police on Thursday.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

