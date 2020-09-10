Fire Razes Lebanon’s Port Weeks After Huge Explosion

A huge fire is raging at a port in Beirut, Lebanon, few weeks after a massive explosion destroyed lives and property in the area.

Recall that on August 4, 2020, 191 people were killed and hundreds others wounded when 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate stored in a port warehouse for almost seven years exploded.

The new fire is burning in a warehouse that had been damaged in the previous explosion. While much of the port was levelled by the August blast, the latest fire apparently began in the teetering skeleton of one of the remaining buildings.

Videos taken at the scene show flames engulfing an already damaged warehouse in the port and a thick plume of black smoke rising from the area, New York Times reports.

The cause of the huge blaze is unclear.