Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Abduct Residents

An unidentified number of persons were kidnapped by gunmen in Tunga Maji in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in the early hours of Thursday.

A resident of the area, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said they woke up to sporadic shooting, adding that the kidnappers struck about 2:00am.

File Photo: Gunmen

“Kidnappers came to our community this morning. I cannot say for now the exact number of persons that were kidnapped but we hope security agents would bring them back safely,” a resident of the community said.

He added that the gunmen overpowered the local security team before vanishing into the surrounding forest with their victims.