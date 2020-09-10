Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Abduct Residents

A resident of the area, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said they woke up to sporadic shooting, adding that the kidnappers struck about 2:00am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2020

An unidentified number of persons were kidnapped by gunmen in Tunga Maji in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in the early hours of Thursday.

A resident of the area, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said they woke up to sporadic shooting, adding that the kidnappers struck about 2:00am.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

“Kidnappers came to our community this morning. I cannot say for now the exact number of persons that were kidnapped but we hope security agents would bring them back safely,” a resident of the community said.

He added that the gunmen overpowered the local security team before vanishing into the surrounding forest with their victims.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Bandits Kidnap Zamfara Treasurer’s Three Children, Kill Neighbour
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Niger Delta Avengers Give Nigerian Government Condition For Ceasefire On Pipeline Bombing
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram 250 Civilian JTF Members Absorbed Into The Army
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insurgency MEND Tells FG To Ignore Edwin Clark, Governor Okowa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News President Buhari's Delivers 50-Point Independence Day Speech
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Insurgency Nnamdi Kanu Counters Nigerian Army, Police Account Of Attack On His Residence, Says Nigerian Army Brought War To IPOB
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Crisis: I’ll Fight You If You Come To Ekiti, Fayose Warns Oyo Governor, Makinde
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerians Say They're Being Forced To Leave UAE Today As Authorities Refuse To Renew Their Work Permits In Alleged Xenophobic Move
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education Sex-for-mark: Imo Varsity Probes HoD In Viral Video
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts INEC Office In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Those Still Saying ‘Sai Baba’ Are Liars, Even Buhari Can’t Go To Katsina Again Over Insecurity, Islamic Cleric Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military We Won’t Join Issues With Governor Ortom, Suswam Over Killing Of Gana —Nigerian Military
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Money No Records Of Beneficiaries Of 'Trader Moni’, Nigerian Government Official Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education We're Living In Fear Of Bandits, Says UNIABUJA Vice-Chancellor
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Yobe: APC Supporters Destroy Shops Of Traders who Defected To PDP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike Action
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad