International Press Centre Condemns Unlawful Arrest Of Journalists Covering Protest

The International Press Centre, Lagos, has condemned the unlawful arrest of four journalists while covering a peaceful protest on the fuel price increase and electricity tariff.

The four journalists - Ifeoluwa Adediran of Premium Times, Abiodun Ayeoba of SaharaReporters, Awoniyi Oluwatosin of Objective Media and Daniel Tanimu of Galaxy Television – were arrested on Thursday at the scene of the protest alongside 14 others in Lagos State.

Melody Akinjiyan, Program Officer/Safety Desk Officer, IPC, said the organisation wholly condemns the arrest of the journalists as it immediately demands their release.

He said, “IPC disapproves the harassment and brutalisation of the journalists in the course of legitimate duty and particularly decries the seizure and damage to their working tools.

“IPC demands the immediate and unconditional release of the journalists. The police should also return their seized gadgets and pay compensation for the damaged ones.”

The IPC reiterated that the right to peacefully assemble and ventilate grievances over government policies is covered by the laws of the federation and should not be tampered with arbitrarily.