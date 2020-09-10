Nigerian Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike Action

Sokumba said the union will review the progress made in talks with the Nigerian Government in two weeks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2020

The National Association of Resident Doctors has suspended its nationwide industrial action. 

NARD President, Aliyu Sokomba, disclosed this on Thursday.

File photo Google

NARD had on Monday commenced a nationwide industrial strike action. 

The association said the doctors decided to embark on strike due to the failure of the government to meet their requests made in June this year.

The doctors had in June adandoned their duty posts over unpaid salaries, non-payment of hazard allowance and a dearth of Personal Protective Equipment in hospitals, among several other reasons.

The one-week-long strike was suspended to give the federal and state governments time to fulfill the outstanding demands following an appeal by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, and other stakeholders.

SaharaReporters, New York

