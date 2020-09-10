Policemen Allegedly Prevent Anti-Akeredolu Lawmakers From Gaining Access Into Ondo Assembly Complex During Plenary

Armed policemen on Thursday prevented two lawmakers believed to be against Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, from gaining access into the House of Assembly complex while sitting was ongoing.

This comes days after some thugs invaded the Assembly and prevented anti-government lawmakers from accessing the complex.

The two members denied entry into the complex on Thursday are Festus Akingbaso (representing Akoko North-East) and Rasheed Elegbeleye (representing Akoko Idanre).

They were seen in a short video protesting the action of the policemen against them.

The duo, who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party, were among lawmakers, who refused to sign the impeachment notice of deputy governor of the state, Ajayi Agboola.

See Also Politics Thugs Invade Ondo House of Assembly, Deny Anti-Government Lawmakers Entry Into Complex

SaharaReporters gathered that the policemen were working under the instructions of Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun.

Tomide Akinribido, Deputy Minority Leader of the Assembly, who was among those suspended from the parliament, also confirmed the action of the police against the lawmakers.

But reacting, Mr Gbenga Omole, spokesperson and Chairman of House Committee on Information, denied that the two lawmakers were prevented from attending plenary on Thursday.

He said, "The truth of the matter is that nobody was locked out. The video was done to intentionally mislead the public.

"The honourable members are right now at plenary with others. Anybody can make any video but the truth will come out at the end of the day."