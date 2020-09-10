Sex-for-mark: Imo Varsity Probes HoD In Viral Video

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2020

The Imo State University, Owerri, has set up a committee to investigate the authenticity of the footage circulating on the Internet in which the Head of Department of Biochemistry of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Agumuo, was allegedly having sex with ones of his students.

The HoD, who was handcuffed in the footage, was arrested by plain-clothed security men.

Sources said the don, apart from allegedly collecting N150,000 as bribe from the female student, also demanded sex from her to pass her.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Punch, "The female student, who is about getting married, had issues with her result after her mates had graduated. She approached her Head of the Department, but he demanded N150,000 bribe, which she paid. The professor also demanded sex from her.

"The professor rejected the girl's plea that she was getting married soon. The girl then played along with the aid of security men. The don was arrested naked in a room with the girl. Of course, the nude video is all over the Internet."

Responding to the brewing scandal, the university said that it had set up a committee to investigate the authenticity or otherwise of the video allegedly involving one of its lecturers.

The Public Relations Officer, IMSU, Ralph Obinjoku, who spoke with Punch on Wednesday, said the management was not taking the development with kid gloves.

He said the management would not spare anybody found guilty.

