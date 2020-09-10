UPDATED: Release Protesters, Journalists Arrested Immediately, Joint Action Front Tells Nigeria Police

JAF urged the police to immediately release those arrested as they were only exercising their fundamental rights by engaging in a peaceful protest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2020

The Joint Action Front has urged the Nigeria Police Force to immediately and unconditionally release members of the Socialist Party of Nigeria and journalists arrested during a protest against the increase in the price of petrol and electricity tariff in Lagos.

The protesters and journalists were arrested on Thursday.

Arrested protesters in Lagos State police command Sahara Reporters Media

A total of 18 protesters including four journalists were arrested.

“JAF hereby demands the immediate and unconditional release of all the arrested comrades and the journalists who did no wrong exercising their legitimate and constitutional rights of expression and protest,” Comrade Abiodun Aremu, JAF Secretary, said.

The journalists arrested are Ifeoluwa Adediran of Premium Times, Abiodun Adeoba of SaharaReporters, Awoniyi Oluwatosin of Objectv Media, and Daniel Tanimu of Galaxy TV.

Cameras and mobile phones of the journalists were seized by the police.

Protesters arrested are Christopher Harry, Abisoye Kosoko, Tunde Yusuf, Akande Abiola, Ayo Ademiluyi, Ifeanyi Onwunalu

Others are: Davy Fidel, Dagga Tolar, Adetunji Gbenga, Usman Khadijat, Hassan Taiwo Soweto, Moshood Oshunfurewa, Taiwo Alao and Chinedu Bosah. See Also Breaking News Police Arrest Journalists Covering Protest Against Fuel Hike, Electricity Tariff In Lagos 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

