We Won’t Join Issues With Governor Ortom, Suswam Over Killing Of Gana —Nigerian Military

The Nigerian military has said it would not join issues with the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, and a former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswan, over the killing of the most wanted criminal and militia leader in Benue, Terwase Agwaza aka Gana.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, disclosed this on Thursday.

Agwaza, who had been on the wanted list of the government for about four years, gave himself up on Tuesday preparatory to be granted an amnesty alongside his gang members by Governor Ortom and the State Security Council.

Major General John Enenche

Commander of Operation Ayem AKpatuma, Major General Ali Gadzama, claimed he was killed in a gun battle with soldiers.

But responding to further questions on the incident during the weekly briefing on military operations in Abuja on Thursday, Enenche said he would not be drawn into any controversy on the killing of the gang leader.

He said, “It is not proper for us or I as the Coordinator of DMO to join issues with the governor of the state and the senator.

“I am not permitted by ethical standards to join issues with what my political masters have said or done. By Section 217 of the constitution, we are subordinated to our political masters.

“I want to appeal to you that every issue that has been taking up before now, I should be left out of it. I’m aware that the governor made a statement and one of the senators also made a statement and like I told you during time of Borno State, when Senator Ndume spoke and another of one spoke, I said that it is not proper to join issues with the top.

“If there was no reaction from there, I could have answered you but my political masters have taken up and have spoken."