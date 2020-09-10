Yobe: APC Supporters Destroy Shops Of Traders who Defected To PDP

Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress and in collaboration with Hisbah police have destroyed businesses of some traders, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in Buni, hometown of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The destruction took place 24 hours after some of the traders switched to the PDP from APC.

A witness told SaharaReporters that members of the Hisbah police were violent during the destruction of shops, saying they have declared war on those, who defected from APC to PDP.