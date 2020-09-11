Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nasarawa Community, Kill Two Farmers

The lifeless bodies of the two persons, a man and a woman, were discovered with bullet wounds and machete cuts by a search party after they didn’t return home from the farm on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2020

Armed gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have again attacked residents of Kardoroko community in the Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, killing two farmers.

Police spokesperson in the state, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident, adding that a complaint was lodged at the Kadarko Police Division over the clash between a herdsman and a farmer, which led to the death of the two persons.

He said, “On Wednesday at 1700 hours, there occurred a farmer, herder clash at Yamadaga Village, a border community between Benue and Nasarawa State.

“Consequently, this morning at 7.00 a.m., the bodies of one Terngu Nguuma, a female, and one Richard Sunnymon, a male, were found in the bush at the village.

“The situation was brought under control while the joint patrol is ongoing to restore normalcy to the affected area.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, has also directed the deputy commissioner of police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, to investigate and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.”

