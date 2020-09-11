COVID-19: Kano Government Spends N100m For Hand Sanitisers For Schools

He also said the state had set aside N3.2bn for schools rehabilitation and construction of classrooms to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2020

The Kano State Government said it has spent over N100m to purchase hand sanitisers and other COVID-19 preventive kits for distribution ahead of schools reopening.

This figure was revealed by the Executive Secretary of Kano State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Danlami Hayo.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Business Day

He also said the state had set aside N3.2bn for schools rehabilitation and construction of classrooms to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols, according to NAN.

Hayo said the state was hinged on making school safe for students when they resume.

He said, “The state government approved N3.2bn for school rehabilitation and why is it necessary to spend such a huge amount of money.

“The state government is spending to rehabilitate schools; we emphasised on the construction of new classrooms and storey buildings in Kano metropolis where there is high population of pupils.

“Additional schools will be rehabilitated and new ones constructed in rural areas of the state.”

The government said it would not rush to order the reopening of schools until preventive measures were fully in place.

Kano had in August flagged-off the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment to 538 public and private schools in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Delta State College Of Education Provost Uses N36m To Build Two Toilets
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Nigeria Ranks In COVID-19 Test Price Compared To Other African Countries
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Southern Nigerian Parents Give Reasons For Falsifying State Of Origin Of Their Children To Beat Discriminatory Admission Cut-off Into Nigerian Unity Schools
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Resident Doctors In Zamfara Issue One-Week Strike Notice
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Sex-for-mark: Imo Varsity Probes HoD In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News My Husband Wanted To Work For God, Be A Changed Man Before He Was Killed —Gana’s Widow
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Delta State College Of Education Provost Uses N36m To Build Two Toilets
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military We Won’t Join Issues With Governor Ortom, Suswam Over Killing Of Gana —Nigerian Military
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Officials Bar Citizens from Boarding, Demand COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abiola’s Sons Sue Lagos Police Commissioner Over Unlawfully Detention, Demand N100m Compensation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Nigeria Ranks In COVID-19 Test Price Compared To Other African Countries
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A Failed State Or A World Capital Of Poverty? By Abdulkadir Salaudeen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Among Two Arrested For Duping People By Posing As Customs Officials At Delhi Airport
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Southern Nigerian Parents Give Reasons For Falsifying State Of Origin Of Their Children To Beat Discriminatory Admission Cut-off Into Nigerian Unity Schools
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Bandits Take Over Abuja While DSS, Police Go After Protesters By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad