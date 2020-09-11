COVID-19: Kano Government Spends N100m For Hand Sanitisers For Schools

The Kano State Government said it has spent over N100m to purchase hand sanitisers and other COVID-19 preventive kits for distribution ahead of schools reopening.

This figure was revealed by the Executive Secretary of Kano State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Danlami Hayo.

He also said the state had set aside N3.2bn for schools rehabilitation and construction of classrooms to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols, according to NAN.

Hayo said the state was hinged on making school safe for students when they resume.

He said, “The state government approved N3.2bn for school rehabilitation and why is it necessary to spend such a huge amount of money.

“The state government is spending to rehabilitate schools; we emphasised on the construction of new classrooms and storey buildings in Kano metropolis where there is high population of pupils.

“Additional schools will be rehabilitated and new ones constructed in rural areas of the state.”

The government said it would not rush to order the reopening of schools until preventive measures were fully in place.

Kano had in August flagged-off the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment to 538 public and private schools in the state.