Create More States, Local Councils in South-East, Ohanaeze Tells Buhari

Ohanaeze noted that past national and constitutional conferences accepted that Ndigbo is structurally marginalized in Nigeria in terms of states and local governments.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2020

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari regime to send an executive bill to the National Assembly for the immediate creation of additional states and more local governments in the South-East.

In a statement by its spokesman, Chuks Ibegbu, Ohanaeze decried the losses Ndigbo incurred for having the least number of states and local government areas in Nigeria. 

"These losses are unquantifiable. In monetary terms, it's more than two trillion naira annually," he says.

"Everything in Nigeria is shared based on states and local governments, and we have the least in this scenario." 

On why Ndigbo have refused to put their acts together on this matter, Ibegbu noted that "its external forces that create this confusion and division." 

He added that "if the Nigerian Government wants to do the right thing, it will not find an excuse not to do it." 

"Do you know what we miss by having the least number of local governments and states in Nigeria? 

"Whether recruitment into the Army, admission in higher institutions, employment in the public service, etc., Igbo are the least," the group noted in the statement.

