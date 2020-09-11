IGP Deploys DIG, AIG, Eight CPs For Edo Governorship Election

Oyebade, according to the statement, will be assisted by Karma Hosea Hassan, Assistant Inspector-General in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, and eight Commissioners of Police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2020

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, has been deployed to supervise the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

Force spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

“Oyebade with the assistance of the AIG will superintend over the entire security architecture and ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws in the state. The senior police officers similarly involved in the election monitoring and evaluation include CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Habu Sani and CP Buba Sanusi.

“CP Akeera M. Yonous will coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force and other special strike forces. Other four CPs will supervise security arrangement in the three senatorial districts of the State,” the statement said.

SaharaReporters, New York

