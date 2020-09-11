Insurgency: WAEC Conducts Exams In Chibok Schools After Six Years

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2020

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has successfully conducted the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in senior secondary schools in Chibok in Borno, six years after closure due to insurgency.

Brig.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, disclosed this while playing host to members of Education in Emergency Working Group Nigeria (EiEWGN), on Thursday in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Chibok schools were closed after over 200 students were abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists from the Government Girls Secondary School in 2014.

While the Federal Government has secured the release of some of the abducted girls, others are still in the terrorist captivity till date.

Ibrahim, who is also the Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, was represented by the Chief of Staff of the division, Brig.-Gen. Ifeanyi Otu.

He said the insurgency conflict had its foundation on the detest for western education by the Boko Haram sect, adding that it had had an incredible impact on education in the North East.

According to him, it was necessary to thank God that the conflict in the entire North East has been brought under control.

"We are all witnesses to what happened in the recent past like the abduction of the Chibok girls, the slaughtering of students at Buni Yadi and abduction of students at Dapchi.

"These are all that happened, and we have turned around that narrative.

"It will be gladdening to note that for the first time in the past six years, WAEC successfully held WASSCE in Chibok with the military providing security," he said.

Ibrahim said that the Nigerian army had continued to support the resuscitation of education in the northeast while fighting to secure the region from insurgents.

