Nigerian Among Two Arrested For Duping People By Posing As Customs Officials At Delhi Airport

The accused identified as Christian Anthony Maduneme with his associate, Shelly Achhumi (41), an Indian, duped several people after approaching them for money to clear parcel and courier.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2020

A 32-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested for allegedly duping people of huge sums by impersonating customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in India, the police said.

According to NDTV, the accused identified as Christian Anthony Maduneme with his associate, Shelly Achhumi (41), an Indian, duped several people after approaching them for money to clear parcel and courier.

Two laptops, seven mobile phones, SIM cards, pass books, eight ATM cards were retrieved from the accused and efforts are being made to trace their other accomplices, police said.

File Photo New Straits Times

Their activities came to police's notice Vinod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Customs, IGI Airport, made a complaint alleging that several phone calls were being received at the customs office on a daily basis, claiming that customs officers are asking for money to clear parcel and courier.

The accused used names and letter heads of various senior officials to cheat the people.

Senior police official (Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said, “During investigation, we collected all relevant information. On September 6, Shelly Achhumi, who had accounts with HDFC and ICICI banks, was traced and later arrested. She provided her account information to dupe the targets of the money by charging eight per cent commission from the other accused.

"She used to work in an NGO but had no source of income since the Coronavirus-triggered lockdown came into force. She started providing her bank account details to only fraudsters to gain commission," he said.

The officer added that Shelly Achhumi would befriend the target before cheating them. 

In one of such cases, Shelly contacted the victim through a matrimonial site and got the personnel mobile number, Facebook ID and WhatsApp number of one Subir Bose.

“Shelly started contacting the male victim over the phone. She used the fake identity of Anita Saha (from Amsterdam) and said she desired to visit India for marriage-cum-tourism purpose.

“Upon arrival in India, she told him that she had been intercepted by custom officials at the IGI Airport for carrying articles and jewelleries beyond the permissible limit. Maduneme then posed as custom officials and directed the victim to pay a custom fee of ? 47,900 and other subsequent amount in Indian bank accounts. Later, the accused demanded more money on different grounds.

“The target ended up depositing huge amounts of money in different Indian bank accounts as provided by the gang members. The accused have duped the victim in excess of ? 69 lakh so far,” Kumar said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason Military Killed Benue Militant, Gana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerians Say They're Being Forced To Leave UAE Today As Authorities Refuse To Renew Their Work Permits In Alleged Xenophobic Move
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption After Sabotaging P&ID Case, Shasore Gets Another Arbitration Job From Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Kills Benue Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military We Won’t Join Issues With Governor Ortom, Suswam Over Killing Of Gana —Nigerian Military
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Officials Bar Citizens from Boarding, Demand COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Delta State College Of Education Provost Uses N36m To Build Two Toilets
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Nigeria Ranks In COVID-19 Test Price Compared To Other African Countries
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A Failed State Or A World Capital Of Poverty? By Abdulkadir Salaudeen
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Southern Nigerian Parents Give Reasons For Falsifying State Of Origin Of Their Children To Beat Discriminatory Admission Cut-off Into Nigerian Unity Schools
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Food Nigerians Groan As Food Prices Rise
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Over 5000 Card Readers Burnt In Ondo INEC Office, Says Electoral Official
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Create More States, Local Councils in South-East, Ohanaeze Tells Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad