Over 5000 Card Readers Burnt In Ondo INEC Office, Says Electoral Official

The Independent National Electoral Commission has confirmed that over 5000 Smart Card Readers were on Thursday destroyed during a fire incident at the organisations's office in Akure, Ondo State.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC's National Commissioner and Head of Information and Voter Education, disclosed this on Thursday.

Okoye said the fire, which started around 8:00pm, gutted a container placed in a confined area at INEC containing Smart Card Readers.

He said, "We already have 4000 of the Smart Card Readers inside the container but additional 1000 was brought into the state for the purpose of the election.

"So, we have close to 5100 cards that have been affected by the inferno."

He confirmed that there was no fatality but refused to disclosed the real cause of the fire.

Firefighters had a tough time putting out the inferno.