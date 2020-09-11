Utomi, Na’Abba, Others Condemn Third Invitation Of Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, By DSS, Threaten Mass Action

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2020

The National Consultative Front, a newly formed group, piloted by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Umar Na’Abba, and former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, has condemned the third invitation extended by the Department of State Services to a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia.

NCFront in a statement by its Head of Public Affairs Bureau and former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party, Tanko Yunusa, threatened “a major mass action” should anything happen to its leaders and associates, including Mailafia.

Obadiah Mailafia

The statement reads, “We demand that nothing untoward should happen to any of our leaders and associates to avoid a major mass action. The NCFront believes in the right of every Nigerian to freely express themselves in civil society especially in a democracy as enshrined in the universal fundamental principles of human rights.

“We, therefore, unequivocally condemn this maltreatment of a respectable Nigerian like him and we stand firmly by him in this hour of his travails. Painting Mailafia in a bad light and attempting to pin on him an image of criminality is not only preposterous but also sinister.

See Also Politics Nigerians Should Pray For Me, Powerful Political Forces Planning To Silence Me For Speaking Truth —Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia 0 Comments 18 Hours Ago

“We are shocked to discover that Nigeria today is being run like a dictatorship by the current administration, which has developed a great penchant for gaging Nigerian citizens, denying them of their constitutional rights of freedom of expression and peaceful dissention.

