Coalition For Revolution Pushes For Slash In Benefits Of Politicians

The Coalition for Revolution has called for a slash in the benefit and allowances of politicians in Nigeria.

CORE also lamented the unequal distribution of wealth in Nigeria, positing that politicians were deliberately impoverishing the masses.

The group condemned the latest increase in the price of petrol and electricity tariff.

In a statement jointly signed by Baba Aye and Gbenga Komolafe, Co-conveners of CORE, the group held that the country refused to pay N30,000 minimum but pay millions to politicians monthly.

CORE said, "Nigerian lawmakers are the richest anywhere in the world. 109 senators receive N47bn and 360 members of the house of representatives on their own part receive N108bn every year as their monthly emoluments!

"The presidency collects N241.8bn annually as security vote. Governors, local government chairmen and many other executives also collect security votes.

"On top of all these, they still enrich themselves through corruption. According to EFCC, HEDA and Oxfam, these people at the top have stolen N267trn since 1960! In the last ten years alone, they have stolen N89trn!

"But to even pay N30,000 for workers its a problem. Tens of thousands of workers have been sacked by many companies. Informal workplaces and houses are being destroyed. How do they want us to pay more for fuel, electricity etc? They want to kill us with sufferhead -- we must fight back to defend our lives and the lives of our children born and yet unborn."

The group urged Nigerians to unite and join its nationwide mass action on October 1.

CORE is not only demanding for an immediate reversal of fuel pump price, electricity tariff and all other anti-poor people policies but also asked that no elected or senior appointed public officer must earn more than the average worker.

"No more pensions for governors, lawmakers, and other elected public officials

"Cancellation of security votes by the presidency, governors, LGA chairmen etc.

"Guaranteed decent work and income with unemployment benefit for those looking for jobs.

"Provision of cash grants and for poor traders, artisans and other informal workers

"Provision of decent housing and potable water for everybody – stop all demolitions

"Free and qualitative public education and healthcare for all," CORE demanded.